Woman trolled for sharing 'peak Bengaluru moment' with auto driver: 'Peak stupid tweet'

Techies and residents of Bengaluru frequently share amusing and quirky anecdotes from their daily experiences in India's Silicon Valley, popularly dubbing these as "peak Bengaluru moments." The Bengaluru resident said her auto driver refused to be paid in cash.(Representational)

One woman shared a similar incident that she described as a "peak Bengaluru moment" but the the internet refused to agree and called out the overuse of the term by Bengaluru residents.

"Peak Bengaluru moment: This auto driver asked to pay in UPI only when I offered to pay in cash. And said- Aaj ke zamane mei cash kon use karta hai madam!?" she wrote in a post on X.

‘Bengaluru people should go out’

The post amassed thousands of views and the comments were flooded by users who disagreed with the "uniqueness" of the moment.

"It’s 2025 and we still have Bengaluru folks describing normal things as Peak Bengaluru moments," said one of them.

"The real peak Bengaluru moment is thinking that universal experiences are exclusive to Bengaluru," said another. "Bengaluru people should go out and visit more cities ASAP. As I have maintained there is nothing that is actually peak about bangalore," wrote a third user.

"A city where things happen the same way they happen in every city but the people living there think it's very unique and siliconvalleycore. Har tier 1 tier 2 city me hota hai ye isme peak Bangalore moment kya tha?" wondered one of them.

"Anytime I read something that starts with the words 'peak bengaluru', I just know that I'm gonna be wasting the 2 minutes of my life - yet I still end up reading the rest (it's so sad actually)" explained another.

Others humourously pointed out at that the most incredible thing about the tweet was that the auto driver spoke in Hindi instead of Kannada. "The main subject of this tweet was a Bangalore auto driver speaking in Hindu not UPI," said one user.

