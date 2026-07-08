Bengaluru real estate: ExxonMobil leases 2.35 lakh sq ft office space in Whitefield at ₹1.86 crore monthly rent
ExxonMobil Services and Technology Private Limited has signed a three-year lease for 2.35 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru's Whitefield
Texas-based energy major ExxonMobil Services and Technology Private Limited has leased 2.35 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru's Whitefield for a monthly rent of ₹1.86 crore under a three-year lease, according to documents accessed by Propstack.
The company has taken on lease 235,300 sq ft across seven floors, the first, second, third, fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth floors, at the ITPB Inventor building in Whitefield. The property is owned by Information Technology Park Limited, the documents showed.
The lease has been signed at a rental of ₹79 per sq ft per month, with ExxonMobil paying a security deposit of ₹5.58 crore. The agreement also provides for a 5% annual escalation in rent, the documents showed.
As per the lease documents, rent will be calculated and paid on a quarterly basis. The lessee is required to pay the rent quarterly in advance, on or before the 10th business day of the first month of each quarter, beginning from the respective rent commencement dates for Phase 1 and Phase 2, the documents showed.
A list of queries have been sent to ExxonMobil Services and Technology. The story will be updated if a response is received.
"This 2.35 lakh sq. ft. lease by ExxonMobil reflects a broader trend of GCCs locking in high-quality, institutional grade-A assets. Securing multi-floor expansions at a premium rate demonstrates deep confidence in India's tech ecosystem as a long-term growth driver," said Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack.
Also Read: Chennai, Bengaluru lead institutional real estate investments as India attracts $4.5 billion in H1 2026
Bengaluru emerged as India’s top office market in the January–March 2026 quarter, capturing a 24.8% share of national leasing volumes, with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) accounting for a strong 70%, the highest concentration in two years, according to a report by JLL.
A Global Capability Center (GCC) is a wholly-owned, integrated offshore or nearshore facility established by a multinational corporation (MNC) to perform specialized, high-value business functions
Other office spaces leased by ExxonMobil Services and Technology
Last year, ExxonMobil Services and Technology renewed its lease for five years for nearly 5.31 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru's eastern IT corridor of Whitefield for a monthly rent of ₹2.60 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack. The space, located in Prestige Shantiniketan, is spread across multiple floors in Crescent 1 (floors 4,5,6,7, 8) and Crescent 2 (floors 1, 2,4,5,6,7), the documents showed.
The lease commenced on November 1, 2023, and has a term of five years, with an option to renew for an additional five years. The document showed that the landlords are Prestige Estate Projects Limited and INR Holdings.
Also Read: Texas-based ExxonMobil renews lease for 5.3 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for five years at ₹2.60 crore per month
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More