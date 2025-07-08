Texas-based ExxonMobil renews lease for 5.3 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru for five years at 2.60 crore per month

Texas-based energy giant ExxonMobil Services and Technology has renewed its lease for five years for nearly 5.31 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru's eastern IT corridor of Whitefield for a monthly rent of ₹2.60 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack. Texas-based energy giant ExxonMobil has renewed its lease for five years at Prestige Shantiniketan in Whitefield’s eastern IT corridor (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The space, located in Prestige Shantiniketan, is spread across multiple floors in Crescent 1 (floors 4,5,6,7, 8) and Crescent 2 (floors 1, 2,4,5,6,7), the documents showed.

The lease commenced on November 1, 2023, and has a term of five years, with an option to renew for an additional five years. The document showed that the landlords are Prestige Estate Projects Limited and INR Holdings.

The rent has been charged at ₹49 per sq ft and will be increased by 15% every three years. The document showed that the company did not pay an upfront deposit. The transaction also includes 500 car park spaces and has a lock-in period of three years.

Queries have been emailed to Prestige Group and ExxonMobil, and the copy will be updated if a response is received.

Other commercial transactions in Bengaluru

In June 2025, Amazon Development Centre India and Amazon Seller Services leased over 1 million sq ft of office space in North Bengaluru at a monthly rent of ₹6.1 crore, according to documents reviewed by data analytics firm Propstack.

The office space is located in Kattigenahalli, about a 25-minute drive from the Kempegowda International Airport. According to the lease documents, the rental agreement commenced on October 9, 2024, and is valid for a period of 10 years. Amazon paid ₹62.04 per sq ft for a carpet area of 7.14 lakh sq ft and a chargeable area of 9.86 lakh sq ft.

In April 2025, Google IT Services India renewed its lease for 8.7 lakh sq ft of office space in East Bengaluru’s Doddanekkundi, with an annual rental commitment of ₹90 crore. The five-year agreements, registered in April, cover office spaces in the Kyoto West and East Towers at Bagmane Capital Business Park.

The documents showed that the company previously leased the space under Google Connect Services India Pvt Ltd from February 4, 2020, to November 24, 2024. The lease was renewed through one of the company's affiliates, Google IT Services India.