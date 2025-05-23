Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
Google renews lease for 8.7 lakh sq ft office space in Bengaluru with 90 crore annual rent

ByHT Real Estate News
May 23, 2025 07:50 PM IST

Bengaluru real estate deal: Google has renewed two office space lease deals totaling 8.7 lakh sq ft, with a combined annual rental commitment of ₹90 crore

Google IT Services India has renewed its lease for 8.7 lakh sq ft of office space in East Bengaluru’s Doddanekkundi, with an annual rental commitment of 90 crore. The five-year agreements, registered in April, cover office spaces in the Kyoto West and East Towers at Bagmane Capital Business Park, according to documents accessed by data analytics firm Propstack.

Google has renewed 8.7 lakh sq ft of office space lease in Bengaluru for ₹90 crore annually. (Representational photo)
Google has renewed 8.7 lakh sq ft of office space lease in Bengaluru for 90 crore annually. (Representational photo)

Previously, the company leased the space under Google Connect Services India Pvt Ltd from February 4, 2020, to November 24, 2024. The lease was renewed through one of the company's affiliates Google IT Services India, the documents showed.

The first lease, which commenced on November 25, 2024, spans 4.5 lakh sq ft and is priced at 86.2 per sq ft per month—amounting to a monthly rent of approximately 3.9 crore. Google paid a security deposit of 20.3 crore for this transaction, which also includes 537 car parking slots. The agreement includes a 15% rent escalation after the first year and another 15% increase after three years, the documents showed.

The second lease, also effective from November 25, covers 4.2 lakh sq ft at the same rental rate, resulting in a monthly rent of around 3.6 crore. A security deposit of 18.1 crore was paid, and the deal includes 602 parking slots. This lease also carries the same rent escalation terms—15% after one year and 15% after three years, the documents showed.

Bagmane Constructions Pvt Ltd is the landlord for both properties.

An email query has been sent to Google. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Previous commercial transactions by Google

Earlier this year, Google inaugurated its Ananta campus in Bengaluru, one of the company’s largest offices globally. Spanning 1.6 million sq ft, the Ananta campus is located in Mahadevapura and is considered Google's largest office in India.

Also Read: Inside ‘Ananta’: Google’s massive new Bengaluru campus, one of its largest worldwide

In February, Google India Private Limited and Google Cloud India Private Limited renewed their office space leases in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), India's most expensive commercial district, for a rent of 304 crore over five years, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

BKC is the city’s central business district (CBD) and a prime hub for the BFSI sector and Fortune 500 companies. It is one of the costliest commercial districts in India, with office spaces for Jio, Apple, Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, and the National Stock Exchange, among others.

In September last year, Google also renewed its lease for a 3.7 lakh sq ft office space in Hyderabad for five years with the landlord Megasoft Limited for a rent of 2 crore per month.

Google Connect Services India Private Limited had earlier renewed the lease for 3.7 lakh sq ft of office space spread across six floors in the building known as Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge Capital - Block 1 from the landlord Megasoft Limited.

Friday, May 23, 2025
