Inside ‘Ananta’: Google’s massive new Bengaluru campus, one of its largest worldwide

Google announced the opening of a new Bengaluru campus called Ananta on Wednesday. Google's Ananta campus will house various teams such as that of Android, Search, Pay, Cloud, Maps, Play, and Deepmind, among others.(Google)

This will be the search engine giant's fourth campus and one of its largest offices worldwide.

The office, situated in Mahadevapura, a suburb in east Bengaluru, represents a "major milestone" in Google's commitment to India, the company has said. Google has invested billions of dollars in India.

“Ananta” is a Sanskrit word meaning limitless. The office is massive, spanning across 1.6 million square feet and has a capacity of more than 5,000 employees, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The office will have workspaces which enable collaboration while also giving the “freedom to focus within smaller nooks and booths.” It has a central gathering space called Sabha, and tactile flooring which helps in navigation for the visually impaired.

Some of the campus' other features include what Google calls one of India's largest electro-chromic glass for the facade, walking and jogging paths, and on-site rainwater harvesting, along with wastewater recycling.

Boasting over 10,000 employees, India is one of the largest employee bases for Google outside the US, and the Indian market is the largest user base for its products.

The tech giant also has its offices in Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, apart from Bengaluru.