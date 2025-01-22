Bengaluru CEO targetted by MAGA for post on H-1B visa and US citizenship: ‘I live in India’

A Bengaluru-based CEO was criticised by MAGA supporters on social media for his post on citizenships for H-1B visa holder Indians. Deepak Shenoy, the founder and CEO of Capitalmind shared a short post about H-1B visas and questioned the birthright citizenship in US after President Donald Trump signed a new executive order on it. The post was quickly flooded by MAGA supporters who started targetting the CEO while making comments about "deporting" Indians.(Representational)

"An H1B is a temporary worker, right? So children of H1B parents born in the US don't get automatic US citizenship? Interesting," he wrote in a post.

Take a look at the post here:

The post was quickly flooded by MAGA supporters who started targetting the CEO while making comments about "deporting" Indians and ending citizenship "loopholes".

"As it should be — has been historically exploited by Indian and foreign parents," claimed one of them, while another wrote, "Yep. The loopholes are over. Get out."

"I think you’ll find temporary means you’re supposed to leave I would assume most people would take their children with them," said a third user.

"What’s interesting? Baby of visitors needs to go home," read one comment.

The CEO laughed off the comments and clarified that he was never an H-1B seeker, is based out of India and unaffected by the changes in citizenship regulations. "Funny so many Americans are telling me to go back. I live and work in India. I rejected the whole H1B to green card to citizenship rigmarole in 1997. (Kids are all born in India) But it's interesting because this have a child there had become a cultural thing," he said.

The CEO, however, added that the move would be a good thing for India. "It's probably a good thing for India also. Changes priorities," he said, adding that with this change "more work gets sent here" resulting in more prosperity for India.

