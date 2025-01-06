'Big mistake, moved in majboori': Bengaluru techie's brutal review after moving to Ahmedabad

A Bengaluru techie has shared his brutal review of Ahmedabad after he moved to the city. Taking to X, user @gujjutweeter shared his frustrations after moving to Gujarat and compared it to his life in Bengaluru claiming his life was "more alive" back then. The techie revealed that he wrapped up his life in Bengaluru in just 15 days before moving to Ahmedabad. (Representational)

"Ahmedabad Sucks… barren land without likeminded people. Max Dehaat and Greed all around. It was more alive life in Bengaluru than here. Big mistake, that I moved here in majboori. Reversing this decision is painstakingly impossible," he wrote in a scathing post.

After his post gained attention, the techie revealed that his decision to move was hasty and he wrapped up his life in Bengaluru in just 15 days before moving to Ahmedabad. "Then realised, I have landed in hell. Although I have very big family, but still d2d affairs are stressful. No meaning of promises or reliability. Advise this if anyone planning to move to Ahmedabad. May save their peace," he said.

Take a look at the post here:

Internet divided over post

Predictably the post divided the internet with many agreeing with his views while others hit out at him for discriminating against the Gujarat city. "True. Ahmedabad is over-Vikasized and the atmosphere is so rough there that I found the heat of the Kutchh desert during May-June more tenable than Ahmedabad's," said one user.

The techie added that he felt Ahmedabad was "all show off" and claimed that companies run by families are just "exploiting hostile" employees. "No professional ethics and many subtle mindset issues. All show offs and mostly wealthy are living off “borrowed money," he claimed.

"I don’t know why you felt this way. But Ahmedabad doesn’t suck. Don’t demean people if you were not able to adjust," said another user.

An Ahmedabad techie who recently moved to Bengaluru also shared his "opposite" opinion.

"I am from Ahmedabad, living in Bengaluru for the last 3 years. Bengaluru has a massive traffic problem. Public Transport is not good at all. Bengaluru power outages sucks, I don't remember more than 5 mins power outage in Ahmedabad," he said.

(Also read: 'Found my new beach getaway': Bengaluru CEO picks Thailand over Goa for New Year)