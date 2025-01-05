'Found my new beach getaway': Bengaluru CEO chooses Thailand over Goa for New Year, sparks online debate

Goa has been a popular New Year tourists destination, not just for Indians but for people across India. But this year, Goa is reportedly seeing less footfalls for various infamous reasons and people are now choosing tropical countries as their new holiday destination. Bengaluru-based CEO Deepak Sheony explained why he skipped "his favourite" Goa for this New Year and went to Thailand for holidaying. Thailand is the new favorite destination for Indians after it was made visa-free.

Also Read - Bengaluru Chitra Santhe: CM Siddaramaiah launches the annual art fair. Full details

Take a look at the post

In an X post, Shenoy complained that the guards at beaches do not let people swim after a point. He said, "I went to Thailand for the new year break, and Goa was a choice. But not for the reasons any of you people on twitter go bonkers about. The life guards in Goa whistle like mad when you swim even a few meters into the sea. And that ruins the experience for me and my kids."

He also said that Goa is no longer as economical as it used to be, including the restaurants. "It wasn't cheaper, where I went, though Goa is more expensive than earlier. I drive there so I wouldn't have cabs as a pain. I don't think restaurants in Goa are too expensive, but that's because I finally have some money. I love the locals in Goa; it is a wonderful place," he added.

Also Read - Bengaluru girl, 15, dies after wooden pole falls on her from under-construction building in VV Puram: Report

However, he said that Goa still stands out to be his favourite holiday destination for the food and vibe it offers but he found a new destination (Thailand) for no-nonsense beaches. He further said, "But the lifeguard whistling is a pain. Some beaches have aggro stray dogs too. This hurts a family beach experience, and I think I found an alternative that's more peaceful. I'll still do a lot of Goa for the food and the atmosphere and the people."

The X post sparked a debate and some people said that safety must be the utmost priority at the beaches as many people washed away on the shore earlier. A user named Anshul Garg wrote, "It is for safety only. If something goes then there will be no experience. Life sometimes never gives you a chance. I was in Goa for 3 years and saw people washed away from shore. Some Just drink and sleep at shore and are swept away to be never found This is the behaviour we have. That's why guards are extra vigilant."