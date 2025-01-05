Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru girl, 15, dies after wooden pole falls on her from under-construction building in VV Puram: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jan 05, 2025 11:24 AM IST

The girl's family has blamed the building's owner and the engineer for the accident, citing negligence in the construction site’s safety measures.

A 15-year-old girl, died from severe head injuries after a wooden pole fell on her while she was walking home from school in VV Puram on Saturday. The incident occurred near the National College metro station on National High School Road.

Tejeswini, a Class 10 student at Vasavi Vidya Niketan, was a resident of KG Nagar. (Representational Image)
Tejeswini, a Class 10 student at Vasavi Vidya Niketan, was a resident of KG Nagar. (Representational Image)

According to The Hindu, Tejeswini, a Class 10 student at Vasavi Vidya Niketan, was a resident of KG Nagar. She was walking home when a wooden pole, which was supporting scaffolding on the sixth floor of an underconstruction building, detached and fell on her. Passers-by immediately took her to Victoria Hospital, but she was later transferred to NIMHANS. However, she succumbed to her injuries later that day.

(Also Read: Karnataka to gift special hamper to Chef Vikas Khanna for introducing Mysore Sandal soap to Anne Hathaway and the world)

Her family has blamed the building's owner and the engineer for the accident, citing negligence in the construction site’s safety measures. “This is a busy area, and many people, including children, pass by here regularly. It could have been avoided,” said Parvathy, Tejeswini’s aunt according to the publication.

The police have cordoned off the area and directed the construction workers to implement additional safety precautions, such as setting up a safety net around the building to protect pedestrians. The VV Puram police are awaiting a formal complaint from the family before proceeding with further investigation.

In a similar incident, four children sustained injuries after the plaster ceiling of an anganwadi building collapsed on them in Karnataka's Kolar district.

The injured children—Likhita, Parinitha, Sanvi, and Charitha—were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, PTI reported.

Muniraju, Karnataka’s Child Development Officer, assured that swift measures will be taken to repair and restore anganwadi buildings in the district to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Local Congress MLA N. Narayanswami visited the site of the collapse, inspecting the damage and promising to address the safety concerns.

(Also Read: Bengaluru wakes up to dense fog and chilly temperatures as cold wave hits)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On