Bengaluru girl, 15, dies after wooden pole falls on her from under-construction building in VV Puram: Report

A 15-year-old girl, died from severe head injuries after a wooden pole fell on her while she was walking home from school in VV Puram on Saturday. The incident occurred near the National College metro station on National High School Road. Tejeswini, a Class 10 student at Vasavi Vidya Niketan, was a resident of KG Nagar. (Representational Image)

According to The Hindu, Tejeswini, a Class 10 student at Vasavi Vidya Niketan, was a resident of KG Nagar. She was walking home when a wooden pole, which was supporting scaffolding on the sixth floor of an underconstruction building, detached and fell on her. Passers-by immediately took her to Victoria Hospital, but she was later transferred to NIMHANS. However, she succumbed to her injuries later that day.

Her family has blamed the building's owner and the engineer for the accident, citing negligence in the construction site’s safety measures. “This is a busy area, and many people, including children, pass by here regularly. It could have been avoided,” said Parvathy, Tejeswini’s aunt according to the publication.

The police have cordoned off the area and directed the construction workers to implement additional safety precautions, such as setting up a safety net around the building to protect pedestrians. The VV Puram police are awaiting a formal complaint from the family before proceeding with further investigation.

In a similar incident, four children sustained injuries after the plaster ceiling of an anganwadi building collapsed on them in Karnataka's Kolar district.

The injured children—Likhita, Parinitha, Sanvi, and Charitha—were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, PTI reported.

Muniraju, Karnataka’s Child Development Officer, assured that swift measures will be taken to repair and restore anganwadi buildings in the district to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Local Congress MLA N. Narayanswami visited the site of the collapse, inspecting the damage and promising to address the safety concerns.

