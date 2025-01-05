Bengaluru wakes up to dense fog and chilly temperatures as cold wave hits

Bengaluru woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Sunday morning, with visibility significantly reduced across the city. The sudden drop in temperatures is linked to an ongoing cold wave currently affecting the region. (X/@anupsoans)

The sudden drop in temperatures is linked to an ongoing cold wave currently affecting the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in Karnataka’s interior regions is expected to dip by an additional 2°C as the cold wave persists.

IMD has also issued a warning about dense fog affecting visibility in the city, especially during the early morning hours, urging caution for commuters. In fact, Bengaluru’s lowest-ever recorded temperature is 7.8°C, which occurred on January 13, 1884.

In more recent years, the coldest temperatures recorded in January were 12°C on January 16, 2012, and 12.3°C on January 15, 2019. Just last month, on December 16-17, temperatures dropped to 12.2°C in some areas, marking the coldest December in the city in the last 14 years. This recent drop could be surpassed in the coming days.

(Also Read: Bengaluru to experience severe cold wave, temperatures expected to drop to 10.2°C: IMD)

Neighboring states set for similar conditions

The IMD in Hyderabad has issued a cold wave warning for Telangana over the next three days. Several regions in the state are expected to experience temperatures as low as 2°C to 4°C, intensifying the chill. As Bengaluru and its neighboring areas prepare for similar cold conditions, residents are urged to prioritize safety during the foggy mornings and brace for unusually low temperatures. The IMD has recommended caution while traveling, especially during the hours of thick fog, as visibility may be severely limited.

Bengaluru weather today

The temperature in Bengaluru today is 21.77 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.93 °C and 25.91 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50 per cent and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06.43 am and will set at 06.06 pm.

(Also Read: Karnataka: Four children injured as Anganwadi ceiling collapses in Kolar district)