Karnataka: Four children injured as Anganwadi ceiling collapses in Kolar district

ByHT News Desk
Jan 05, 2025 08:03 AM IST

In a distressing incident in Karnataka's Kolar district, Karnataka, four children sustained injuries after the plaster ceiling of an anganwadi building collapsed on them.

In a distressing incident in Karnataka's Kolar district, Karnataka, four children sustained injuries after the plaster ceiling of an anganwadi building collapsed on them.

Karnataka’s Child Development Officer, assured that swift measures will be taken to repair and restore anganwadi buildings in the district. (Representational Image)
Karnataka's Child Development Officer, assured that swift measures will be taken to repair and restore anganwadi buildings in the district. (Representational Image)

The injured children—Likhita, Parinitha, Sanvi, and Charitha—were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, PTI reported.

Muniraju, Karnataka’s Child Development Officer, assured that swift measures will be taken to repair and restore anganwadi buildings in the district to prevent such occurrences in the future.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of these facilities and will expedite restoration efforts in Kolar," Muniraju told the agency.

Local Congress MLA N. Narayanswami visited the site of the collapse, inspecting the damage and promising to address the safety concerns.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

2,500 crore plan to transform government schools

Recently, the Karnataka Cabinet announced a 2,500 crore project to upgrade 500 government schools into Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) by 2029. The initiative, slated to begin in July 2025, is backed by Rs2,000 crore in funding from the Asian Development Bank and aims to revolutionize the state's education system with improved infrastructure and resources.

Law Minister H.K Patil highlighted the dual focus of the project enhancing educational facilities and ensuring student safety. He emphasized, "The safety and well-being of our children is our highest priority." As part of this commitment, the cabinet has also amended policies to address the risks posed by abandoned borewells, creating safer environments for students.

Currently, Karnataka is home to 308 public schools across 204 taluks. The new initiative will expand and modernize the KPS network, catering to the growing demand for high-quality education across the state. This transformative move is expected to reshape the educational landscape and provide students with a secure, enriching learning environment.

(With PTI inputs)

