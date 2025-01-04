Sisters on two-wheeler mowed down by speeding truck in Bengaluru

Two sisters travelling on a two-wheeler came under the wheels of a truck and died in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Saturday, police said, adding that the the driver was taken into custody. After the BBMP garbage truck hit the two-wheeler from behind, the two women fell from their vehicle and came under the truck's wheels(Pixabay/Representative)

The speeding Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) truck allegedly hit the two-wheeler from behind at 11:20 am, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

The deceased were aged 30 and 36, police said.

According to the police, after the BBMP garbage truck hit the two-wheeler from behind, the two women fell from their vehicle and came under the truck's wheels, resulting in their instant death.

The accused driver of the BBMP truck was detained and taken into police custody, a senior police officer said.

"Based on a complaint, a case will be registered under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the report quoted police.

Drop in fatal road accidents in Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Traffic Police earlier this week said its ongoing efforts have led to a 1.26 per cent reduction in fatal accidents and a 1.90 per cent drop in deaths caused by mishaps in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Non-fatal accidents saw a decline of 4.57 per cent, contributing to an overall 3.97 per cent reduction in total accidents compared to 2023, PTI quoted Bengaluru Traffic Police said.

In 2024, Bengaluru reported 4,784 accident cases, out of which 871 were fatal and 3,913 were non-fatal. These incidents resulted in 893 fatalities and 4,052 injuries. However, the data also revealed a slight 3.34 per cent increase in self-accident cases, with 210 such cases in which 212 people lost their lives.

"In 2024, concrete measures were taken to identify and rectify black spots in Bengaluru city, particularly those pertaining to pedestrian accidents. Efforts have paid off and there has been a significant reduction in pedestrian deaths in 2024, with a reduction of 23.17 per cent compared to 2023," the police said.