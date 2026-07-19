Developed India needs more than economic growth

India transitioning into a middle-income economy stands at an important moment in its post-Independence developmental journey. The national discourse toward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 is dominated by economic growth, technological innovation, infrastructure development, and demographic strength. Yet, one important pillar needs more attention: the health of its citizens. A truly developed India can only rest on a bedrock of a healthy, productive, and resilient population. The vision of Swasth Bharat se Viksit Bharat is not merely a public health slogan—it is an economic imperative towards evolving into a developed economy. GDP (Representative Image)

Health cannot be a social sector expenditure; it must move up as a strategic investment in nation development. Only healthy citizens contribute more effectively, acquire better skills, and can participate in nation-building. The increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, mental health distress coupled with malnutrition will eventually throttle and act as a brake in the country’s march ahead. The World Bank and the World Health Organization have consistently emphasised this time and time again.

India has made remarkable strides in strengthening its healthcare landscape over the past decade. Flagship initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Mission Indradhanush, the National Digital Health Mission, and expanded telemedicine services have improved health care accessibility and affordability for millions across the length and breadth of the country. India's robust pharmaceutical industry and vaccine manufacturing capabilities have demonstrated global leadership, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. These achievements reinforce the country's latent strengths to build resilient health systems to support in sustainable economic growth.

However, the next frontier lies in making strides towards wellness rather than treating sickness. India is experiencing a rapid epidemiological transition, where lifestyle-related conditions—including type-2 diabetes, hypertension, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic respiratory disorders—are emerging as major contributors to morbidity and mortality. These diseases are indices of wellness devoid of a pathogenic origin. Unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, chronic stress, environmental pollution, and poor sleep habits are the key contributors. The economic burden is enormous, affecting households, healthcare systems, and finally national productivity.

The future lies in embracing prevention, prediction, and personalisation. Advances in digital health, Artificial Intelligence (AI), wearable technologies, and predictive analytics now enable health care systems to identify individuals at risk long before clinical disease manifests via early risk assessment, lifestyle modification, and continuous monitoring. Health must be intertwined into an inter-sectoral responsibility. Urban planning should encourage walkable cities and green spaces. Agricultural policies should promote nutritious food production. Educational institutions must integrate health literacy into curricula. Workplaces should prioritise employee wellness and mental health. Environmental policies must address air and water quality. Every ministry and every sector can play a role in building a healthier India.

Population equity is equally critical. Development is inclusive only when quality health care is accessible to rural communities, economically disadvantaged populations, women, tribal communities, and other vulnerable groups. Universal access to all types of care must remain central to India's development agenda. The journey toward Viksit Bharat needs a shift in national thinking from viewing healthcare as a cost to recognising it as an investment for future prosperity. Just as commerce is enabled by physical infrastructure, human potential is enabled by health infrastructure. Air, Rail and Roads connect markets, but only healthy citizens drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and productivity. A nation's greatest asset is not merely its population size but the health, capability, and resilience of its people to contribute actively to its socio-economic development.

As India today marches confidently toward 2047, the message is simple: economic progress and public health are inseparable. A nation that invests in the health invests directly in its future competitiveness and social stability. Swasth Bharat is not just a destination, it is the pathway to Viksit Bharat. By placing health at the centre of its growth engine, India can build a future that is not only prosperous but also equitable and deeply resilient.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Guruprasad S, member, NATHEALTH.