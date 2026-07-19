India can lead the world on water, here’s how

India has something no other water-stressed country has: A billion people whose livelihoods and food security depend on reliable water access, the institutional ambition to act at scale, and a growing culture of corporate responsibility that can channel real capital toward solutions. And solutions are urgently needed. Groundwater — the resource that supplies 90% of India's irrigation and 85% of its rural drinking water — is projected to reach dangerous depletion levels in 60% of India's districts within 20 years. India accounts for one-quarter of groundwater demand globally, yet the resource remains poorly understood and unevenly managed. Water (Representational Image)

The good news is that India also has every ingredient to set the global standard on water — the scale, the institutional ambition, and increasingly the capital.

The foundations are already being laid. Tens of thousands of crores have flowed into water from government programmes, corporate CSR, and philanthropic investment. Check dams, recharge structures, rainwater harvesting — the sector’s energy is real. But the returns have not yet matched the commitment. The gap is not in effort or intent. It is in how we diagnose the problem before we design the solution.

India’s water challenge is, at its core, a complexity challenge — and complexity rewards precision. Every aquifer behaves differently; every watershed has its own dynamics of supply, demand, and recharge. What’s needed is not more interventions, but smarter ones: Aquifer-level diagnostics that reveal how water actually moves underground, water budgeting that links what communities extract with what nature replenishes, and frameworks that connect supply-side investments with the demand-side realities of cropping patterns, irrigation efficiency, and market incentives. The good news is that this science exists — and India is at the forefront of applying it.

Environmental Defense Fund and WELL Labs have partnered to develop a Water Security Toolbox grounded in a simple but powerful discipline: Diagnose first, design second, assess continuously. The goal is to help CSR leaders, state and regional agencies, or rural communities move from activity to impact, and from intuition to evidence. India’s CSR leaders are increasingly recognising that they are not just philanthropists; they are investors in climate resilience capital. The tools to deploy that capital with precision are now within reach.

Some of the most promising approaches are already emerging from the ground up. In Andhra Pradesh, a community-facilitated water-sharing programme supported by WASSAN is showing that cooperation can achieve what competition cannot. Tubewell owners share water with neighbours who lack their own wells—and the result is not a zero-sum trade-off but a system-wide gain, with early evidence of improved livelihoods across participating villages. This is what water management looks like when communities are partners in the solution, not just beneficiaries of it.

The stakes will only grow. As India’s economy expands — and as new industries like artificial intelligence and data infrastructure bring fresh demands on water for cooling and power generation — the case for science-led water governance becomes even more compelling. Getting the diagnostic foundations right today means India can welcome tomorrow’s growth on a sustainable footing, rather than retrofitting solutions after the damage is done.

At climate gatherings, energy transition and sustainable finance rightly command attention. But water is the thread that connects nearly all of India’s climate vulnerabilities, from agriculture to health to urban resilience. It deserves the same ambition and rigour. India has the talent, the institutions, and increasingly the capital to set a global standard for water stewardship. The shift required is not from inaction to action — India is already acting. It is from fragmented effort to integrated strategy, from counting outputs to measuring outcomes, and from isolated projects to systems thinking.

The first Green Revolution was about producing more. India’s water revolution must be about managing better. That is a harder story to tell — but an important one to get right.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Hisham Mundol, chief advisor, India, Environmental Defense Fund and Veena Srinivasan, executive director, WELL Labs.