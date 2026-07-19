Two killed as car falls into gorge in Shimla’s Nerwa

Two people were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Himachal’s Shimla district, officials said on Sunday. The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the causes of the mishap. (File)

The mishap occurred on the Kiri–Naav road near Dochi under Pujarli gram panchayat in the Nerwa area of the district. The deceased have been identified as Naresh Kumar, 35, a resident of Dochi, who worked as a multitask worker with the public works department, and Jitender, of Chadchdhar in Dhabas area, the officials said.

The car reportedly skidded off the road and fell around 100–200 metres into a deep gorge, they added.

Both occupants are believed to have died on the spot, officials said. The police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the causes of the mishap.