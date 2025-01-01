Bengaluru, The Bengaluru Traffic Police on Wednesday said its ongoing efforts have led to a 1.26 per cent reduction in fatal accidents and a 1.90 per cent drop in deaths caused by mishaps in 2024 compared to the previous year. Non-fatal accidents saw a sharper decline of 4.57 per cent, contributing to an overall 3.97 per cent reduction in total accidents compared to 2023, they said. In 2024, Bengaluru reported 4,784 accident cases, out of which 871 were fatal and 3,913 were non-fatal. These incidents resulted in 893 fatalities and 4,052 injuries. However, the data also revealed a slight 3.34 per cent increase in self-accident cases, with 210 such cases in which 212 people lost their lives. "In 2024, concrete measures were taken to identify and rectify black spots in Bengaluru city, particularly those pertaining to pedestrian accidents. Efforts have paid off and there has been a significant reduction in pedestrian deaths in 2024, with a reduction of 23.17 per cent compared to 2023," the police said. Citing data, the police said 233 pedestrians lost their lives in accidents in 2024. The data showed that a total of 82,86,561 cases were registered for various traffic violations in 2024 and the total fine amount collected was ₹80.90 crore. The analysis of traffic data showed that in 2024, there was an increase in drunk driving cases with police registering 23,574 cases as against 7,053 cases in 2023. Last year, the traffic police created 54 green corridors for medical emergency, the data stated. In 2024, 532 cases of wheeling were registered following which 520 vehicles were seized and 456 people were arrested in this regard. With respect to wheeling cases, action was taken against 121 minors and 79 guardians, 146 driving licenses were sent for suspension and 246 RC were sent for cancellation, the data showed.

Fatal accidents decline by 1.26 per cent in Bengaluru in 2024