Is the Ferrari Amalfi Spider your dream car? Top 5 facts you must know about it

Ferrari has officially introduced the new Amalfi Spider in India, with prices starting at ₹4.6 crore (ex-showroom). The Ferrari Amalfi Spider is essentially the convertible derivative of the Amalfi coupe, with the latter being the successor to the Roma. The Ferrari Amalfi was already introduced to the Indian market earlier this year, and now with the arrival of the Amalfi Spider, the lineup is complete. The Ferrari Amalfi Spider gets a fabric soft top and packs a V8 under the hood.

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While the Ferrari Amalfi Spider shares the same basic design and silhouette of the Amalfi coupe, there are distinct characteristics as well, which set the siblings apart from each other. If the Ferrari Amalfi Spider is your dream car and you have been planning to buy it, here are the top five facts about this convertible sports car.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider: Price The Ferrari Amalfi Spider is more affordable than the Ferrari Amalfi coupe. Priced at ₹4.6 crore (ex-showroom), the Amalfi Spider is ₹99 lakh more affordable than its coupe sibling, which comes with a price tag of ₹5.59 crore (ex-showroom).

Ferrari Amalfi Spider: Powertrain Powering the Ferrari's latest offering in India is the same 3.9-litre, twin-turbo, V8 petrol engine that works under the hood of the Amalfi coupe. Mated to an 8-speed DCT gearbox, this engine churns out 640 bhp peak power and 760 Nm of maximum torque. The Amalfi Spider is claimed to sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Interestingly, this is the same acceleration time as its coupe counterpart, even though the convertible soft top is 86 kg heavier than its sibling.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider: A retractable soft top The Ferrari Amalfi Spider's key highlight is its convertible soft top, which can be electrically opened or closed in 13.5 seconds, and up to speeds of 60 kmph. This retractable soft top remains the only difference between the Amalfi coupe and Amalfi Spider, and the entire details, including the technical specifications and the feature set, remain identical, save for the optional extras.

Ferrari Amalfi Spider: Identical design and silhouette Apart from the retractable soft top, the overall design and silhouette of the Amalfi Spider remain the same as the coupe. It gets slim LED headlamps connected by a black strip, large front air intakes, and a sporty front bumper meant to improve airflow. At the rear, it features slim LED tail-lamps, a quad exhaust setup and an active rear spoiler that automatically adjusts depending on driving conditions to improve stability.