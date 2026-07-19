Planning a getaway to the hills? Himachal set for heavy monsoon rain in these areas

After the weather department at Shimla predicted very heavy rainfall at isolated places in four to five districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next two days, officials in the state are on high alert. Himachal Pradesh chief secretary has directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to activate district emergency operation centres. (PTI)

The local India Meteorological Department (IMD) office has issued a Red Warning for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Monday, July 20, and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur again, for Tuesday, July 21.

Signs were there over the weekend.