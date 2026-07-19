Replicas of Seven Wonders built from iron scrap to boost eco-tourism in Shimla

Shimla municipal corporation (MC), with an aim to promote environmental conservation and tourism, had created the replicas of the world’s Seven Wonders by repurposing iron and steel scrap that are being installed in different parts of the capital city. According to the proposal, Rome’s historic Colosseum will be installed at the Dhali Tunnel intersection. (HT Photo for representation)

The structures include India’s Taj Mahal, the Great Wall of China, Petra (Jordan), Machu Picchu (Peru), the Colosseum (Italy), Christ the Redeemer (Brazil), and Chichen Itza (Mexico).

Developed under the Shimla MC’s ‘waste to wonder’ initiative, the project aims to blend tourism with environmental awareness. As part of this initiative, a model of the Eiffel Tower was installed at Rani Jhansi Park on Friday.

“The project aims to convey the message that nothing is truly useless and with the right mindset and creativity, items can be reused. The core objective of this initiative is to convey to the public that nothing on Earth is entirely useless. Giving a new identity to scrap lying in forests and other areas will not only boost environmental conservation but also foster a mindset of reuse among the people,” said Shimla mayor Surinder Chauhan on Saturday.

To bring this idea to life, the MC had contacted a Delhi-based firm specialising in creating artistic structures from waste material. Discussions were held with former MC commissioner Bhupendra Attri in Delhi, leading to the decision to create the Seven Wonders replicas using scrap iron available in the city.

“Standing between 10 and 15 feet tall, the replicas of the Seven Wonders are being installed at seven prominent locations across the city. These include Rani Jhansi Park, Scandal Point, the area near Shimla Watch Company, the site near the Ridge ATM, the area below Aashiana, Dhalli Chowk (beyond the tunnel),” said Chauhan.

According to the proposal, Rome’s historic Colosseum will be installed at the Dhali Tunnel intersection. Paris’s famous Eiffel Tower will add its charm to Rani Jhansi Park. Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa will draw the attention of tourists near the Gaiety Theatre. Models of Egypt’s Pyramid of Giza and America’s Statue of Liberty will be displayed together in the new complex at the Ridge Maidan. Brazil’s Christ the Redeemer will be placed near the Jhansi Park intersection on Mall Road. A replica of India’s pride, the Taj Mahal, will be installed at Scandal Point.

Modern lighting arrangements will also be installed at these sites, turning them into attractive selfie points for tourists and locals alike, thereby giving a new identity to the city’s tourism.

The entire project of installation of the replicas is expected to be ready within the next week and subsequently, a formal inauguration of these Seven Wonders will be held.

Chauhan said “These replicas are being crafted with the technical support of a specialised firm from Delhi. These installations will not only convey a strong message about environmental conservation through the concept of reuse but will also serve as excellent selfie points for tourists visiting Shimla.”