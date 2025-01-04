Committee recommends Bengaluru's Namma Metro fare hike amid bus fare controversy: Report

Following recent bus fare hikes in Karnataka, a three-member committee tasked with reviewing Bengaluru’s Namma Metro fares has proposed an increase, as reported by Deccan Herald. The final decision on the revised metro fares will rest with the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and the Karnataka government. Bengaluru's Namma Metro fares are likely to be increased. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

Also Read - How a broken chair prompted Bengaluru civic body officials to fix sinkhole in Koramangala?

Preliminary reports indicate that BMRCL may consider a fare hike of 10-15% over current rates. At present, metro ticket prices range from ₹10 to ₹60, with a 5% discount available to smartcard users. The last revision in metro fares occurred in 2017. The committee’s recommendations will undergo thorough evaluation before any final decision is made.

The committee, chaired by retired Madras High Court judge Justice R. Tharani, also includes Satyendra Pal Singh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and E.V. Ramana Reddy, former Additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka. To ensure a balanced approach, the panel analyzed fare structures in metro systems across India and abroad, culminating in a detailed report submitted to the state government.

Since the 2017 fare revision, Namma Metro has seen significant growth in ridership, driven by the expansion of its network. The Purple Line, a critical corridor for IT professionals in East Bengaluru, frequently experiences overcrowding during peak hours. Commuters have called for more trains to alleviate congestion during these busy times.

Also Read - Karnataka bus fare hike: BJP distributes roses to passengers as a mark of protest against Congress govt

Currently spanning approximately 76 kilometers, Bengaluru’s metro network is the second largest in India, trailing only Delhi. However, the state government is already under fire for its recent 15% hike in bus fares statewide. Despite this, the popular Shakti scheme, which offers free bus rides for women, will remain in place, the government confirmed.

As the metro fare review progresses, authorities face the challenge of balancing the need for financial sustainability with public sentiment, especially given the critical role Namma Metro plays in the daily lives of Bengaluru’s commuters.