How a broken chair prompted Bengaluru civic body officials to fix sinkhole in Koramangala?

In Bengaluru’s Koramangala area, it wasn’t protests or complaints that spurred civic authorities into action but a broken wooden chair placed over a sinkhole. The chair, reportedly placed by an anonymous individual, highlighted the large, long-standing pothole in the middle of a busy road, as reported by The Times of India. The broken chair on a sinkhole prompted BBMP officials to fix the road. (The Times of India)

The chair caught the attention of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) after a video of it circulated, prompting officials to immediately repair the sinkhole. The sinkhole, caused by a Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) manhole, had gone unnoticed for weeks despite being located near a hospital. Its presence caused significant inconvenience to ambulances and other vehicles entering the hospital, creating bumps that added discomfort for patients.

A senior BBMP official told the publication, “As soon as we saw the video clip of the sinkhole with the chair, we acted promptly to repair it, even though it falls under BWSSB’s jurisdiction.”

What did people around say?

Local shopkeepers revealed that the sinkhole had been a persistent issue for at least 20 days, but authorities only took action after the wooden chair drew attention to the problem. A hospital security guard remarked, “This sinkhole keeps recurring, despite patchwork repairs. It’s a constant inconvenience for patients and commuters.”

A nearby tea shop owner added, “The sinkhole had been there for weeks, but it wasn’t fixed until someone placed a wooden chair over it. The road was unsafe for everyone using it.”

Residents expressed frustration over the recurring nature of the problem, urging authorities to find a long-term solution rather than temporary fixes.