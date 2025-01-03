Bengaluru woman jumps from moving auto after drunk driver takes wrong route, Namma Yatri responds

A 30-year-old woman narrowly escaped harm on Thursday night in East Bengaluru when she made a decision to jump from a moving auto-rickshaw. The incident unfolded when she realized that the driver was veering off course, heading toward an unfamiliar destination despite her clear instructions. Despite the woman's repeated pleas for him to stop, the driver ignored her.(X/@AzharKh35261609)

Though the woman has not officially reported the incident to the authorities, her husband, Azhar Khan, shared the troubling experience on X (formerly Twitter), tagging the Bengaluru city police. In his post, he claimed that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Check out the post here:

The woman, who had booked the auto-rickshaw via the Namma Yatri app, was traveling from Horamavu to her home in Thanisandra. She noticed something was wrong when the driver, instead of following the usual route, began heading toward Hebbal. After questioning him multiple times, she realized the driver was unresponsive to her requests to stop the vehicle.

According to her husband, the driver’s erratic behavior raised alarm bells, particularly as the woman noticed the driver’s red eyes and overall signs of intoxication. “When the vehicle reached Nagavara, the driver made a sudden turn towards a flyover that wasn’t part of the route,” Khan told Times of India.

Despite her repeated pleas for him to stop, the driver ignored her, prompting the woman to jump from the moving auto as it slowed down near the down ramp.

Fortunately, she did not sustain any injuries. However, the ordeal was far from over. After escaping the vehicle, the driver approached her, attempting to convince her to get back in, but she refused. She opted to pay for the ride online and hailed another auto to complete her journey home.

(Also Read: 'Moment of silence for freebies': Karnataka government's 15% bus fare hike sparks outrage)

“This is a grave issue concerning women’s safety. If this can happen to my wife at 9 PM, imagine how many other women face similar situations while traveling late at night,” Khan said according to a report by TOI.

While the incident gained attention on social media, Namma Yatri responded with a direct message to Khan, thanking him for his time on the call and offering further assistance.

“Thank you for your time over the call, Azhar. Please DM us for further assistance on this”.

Though his wife initially feared the driver might retaliate, prompting her to hesitate in filing a complaint, the police contacted Khan after his social media post gained attention.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s illegal buildings face power cuts as BESCOM cracks down: Report)