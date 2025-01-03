'Moment of silence for freebies': Karnataka government's 15% bus fare hike sparks outrage

The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government’s most recent 15 per cent increase in bus fares has sparked a range of reactions, with many questioning the timing and fairness of the move. The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to increase the bus fares in the state-owned transport corporations by 15 per cent.(PTI)

The hike, which comes after the Congress-led government promised free bus rides for women, has raised concerns about the balancing act between public welfare and financial sustainability.

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to increase the bus fares in the state-owned transport corporations by 15 per cent. The decision was taken in view of the substantial hike in operational costs such as increase in spending on fuel prices and staff, Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said. The opposition BJP lashed out at the Congress government in the state over its decision to hike bus fares.

How did X users react?

Srinivas Alavilli, a Fellow at WRI India, highlighted the need for a broader approach to transport pricing. "Auto meter fares must be increased. It’s long overdue. After the hike, many more autos will go on meter. Bus fares shouldn’t have been increased; instead, the government should have institutionalized funding support to all RTCs, particularly BMTC, as other states do," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

There’s also the growing discontent about the promise of free rides for women, which has led to a disparity where men now face a 15 per cent fare hike. Another X user remarked, "It’s a gynocentric social order, with women of all ages traveling for free while men, regardless of income, bear the brunt of the fare increase."

Some have even pointed out the irony of the situation. "It’s interesting how political promises shift post-election. The fare hike in Karnataka by Congress, after promising free rides, certainly shows the complexities of governance. A moment of silence for those who voted for the promise of freebies," one critic said.

Despite the controversy, some have humorously commented on the situation, "I wish this was the hike we got every year. Many companies don’t even give a hike!"

