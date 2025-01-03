Karnataka govt faces flak over 15% bus fare hike, BJP says ‘free for wife, double for husband’

The Karnataka government on Thursday increased the bus fares in the state-owned transport corporations by 15 per cent. The decision was taken in view of the substantial hike in operational costs such as increase in spending on fuel prices and staff. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI)

The opposition BJP lashed out at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over its decision to hike bus fares. The decision will come into effect from January 5. The move is expected to generate ₹74.85 crore monthly and about ₹784 crore annually, PTI reported

“The cabinet has decided to revise the bus fare of the four state transport corporations -- KSRTC, NWKRTC, KKRTC and BMTC by 15 per cent,” Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

According to him, the BMTC bus fares were increased on January 10, 2015 when the diesel prices were ₹60.90 per litre.

The Minister also underlined that 'Shakti' guarantee will continue. Shakti offers free ride for Karnataka women in state-owned non-luxury buses across the state. In the current fiscal, ₹5,015 crore has been earmarked for the 'Shakti' scheme, the Minister explained.

(Also Read: Karnataka police constable fakes suicide attempt to avoid bandobast duty in Belagavi: Report)

Patil said, “Every month the state government is releasing ₹417.92 crore grant to these four corporations. This will not be a burden on the state finance.” He added, “With the hike in bus fares across all the categories of bus services, neither the transport corporations will go bankrupt, nor government exchequer will go empty. Mind you, we are the best state in terms of managing finances.”

Regarding the decision he said, “We discussed about hike between 13 per cent and 15 per cent and the cabinet arrived at a decision of 15 per cent looking at the prices prevailing in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra. After the rise of 15 per cent, we will be lesser than any of these states.”

(Also Read: First train for Bengaluru yellow line metro ready for dispatch on January 6: Tejasvi Surya)

‘Free for wife but double for husband’

The Opposition BJP was quick to criticize the government's move. In a post on X, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with what face do you boast that you have given the five guarantee schemes to the people of the state? By failing to provide money for the Shakti Yojana, you have caused the transport company to tread the path of loss."

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, slammed the 15 per cent hike in ticket prices for KSRTC buses.

"It is free for the wife but double for the husband... They are doing this for the commission because this is a commission government... Tomorrow (Friday) I will protest... And BJP will carry out a state-wide protest the day after tomorrow (Saturday)," he added.

(Also read: Drunk Bengaluru woman faces off with security on New Year's Eve, video sparks debate over consent)

(With PTI inputs)