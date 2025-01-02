Karnataka police constable fakes suicide attempt to avoid bandobast duty in Belagavi: Report

A police constable from Karnataka’s Belagavi attempted to stage a suicide by allegedly consuming poison, only to have medical tests reveal that no harmful substance had been ingested. The incident occurred on Wednesday when Mudkappa Udagatti, a constable assigned to bandobast duty.(GETTY (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

What happened at the station?

According to a Deccan Herald report, the incident unfolded on Wednesday when Mudkappa Udagatti, a constable assigned to bandobast duty, returned to work after a two-day leave. Upon being tasked again with the same duty, Udagatti reportedly protested the assignment. In an attempt to express his dissatisfaction, he staged a dramatic scene, collapsing in the station premises and claiming he had consumed poison.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, where doctors confirmed that no trace of poison had been found in his system, the report added. Udagatti was discharged later that evening. According to Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, the constable had a heated argument with the station house officer regarding his deployment, which led to the dramatic incident.

Authorities are now investigating the motives behind Udagatti’s actions, which have raised questions about his intentions and the possible underlying issues within the station.

Recently, a Bengaluru policeman was found dead on railway tracks near Baiyappanahalli, just days after the suicide of a techie sent shockwaves through the city.

