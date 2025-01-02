Karnataka High Court halts arrest warrant against Robin Uthappa in PF fraud case

The Karnataka High Court has granted interim relief to former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, staying an arrest warrant issued against him in a case involving alleged irregularities in Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) deposits. File image of Rajasthan Royals’ Robin Uthappa.(IPL)

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, presiding over a vacation bench, issued the order after Uthappa filed a petition challenging the warrant and related recovery notices. The arrest warrant, issued by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner on December 4, sought to recover ₹23.36 lakh in unpaid PF contributions linked to Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, where Uthappa had previously served as a director, PTI reported.

According to the allegations, the company deducted PF contributions from employee salaries but failed to deposit the funds with the authorities. Uthappa, who served as a director from 2018 until his resignation in May 2020, has denied any involvement in the operational management of the company.

Representing Uthappa, senior advocate Prabhuling Navadgi argued that the former cricketer’s role in the company was limited and did not include day-to-day operations. Navadgi explained that Uthappa had taken on the directorship as part of a financial agreement with the company’s founder and was not liable under the EPF Act as an employer.

Uthappa’s legal team further clarified that he had officially resigned from his directorship in 2020 and had informed the authorities of his departure. The lawyers emphasized that Uthappa had initiated legal proceedings against the company for non-repayment of loans he had extended to them.

Uthappa's statement

In a public statement, Uthappa reiterated that his involvement with the company was purely financial and that he had no role in its management or decision-making processes.

The High Court’s interim order not only stayed the arrest warrant but also suspended further proceedings related to the case, providing temporary relief to the cricketer. The matter is expected to come up for further hearing in the coming weeks.

Robin Uthappa, a former India international who played 59 matches for the national team and was a prominent figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is now awaiting the court's final decision on the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

