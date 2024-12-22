Robin Uthappa breaks silence after arrest warrant issued against him in EPF deposits fraud case: 'Had no role...'

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has broken his silence after an arrest warrant was issued against him in connection with an alleged fraud related to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) deposits. As per news agency PTI, the warrant was issued by Shadakshara Gopala Reddy, regional provident fund commissioner – II and recovery officer KR Puram. Robin Uthappa issues statement after EPFO fraud case against him. (PTI)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Robin Uthappa provided his version of the story, saying he did not have an active executive role, nor he was involved in the day-to-day operations of the businessess with Strawberry Lencería Pvt. Ltd., Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd., and Berryz Fashion House.

"In light of recent news of the PF case against me, I would like to provide some clarification with regards to my involvement with Strawberry Lencería Pvt. Ltd., Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd., and Berryz Fashion House," he stated in his statement.

"In 2018-19, I was appointed as a director in these companies due to my financial contributions to them in the form of loans. However, I did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the day-to-day operations of the businesses," he added.

Further in his statement, he said, "Given my demanding schedule as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator, neither did I have the time nor expertise to participate in their operations. In fact, I do not play an executive role in any other companies I have funded, till date."

“Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent them, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorships several years ago. When the Provident Fund authorities issued notices demanding payment of dues, my legal team responded, highlighting that I had no role in these companies and provided documentation from the companies themselves confirming my lack of involvement,” he added.

Earlier, Robin Uthappa along with his family had moved to Dubai and the cricketer is residing there.

What the matter is all about?

The arrest warrant notes that the failure to remit the dues has prevented the office from settling the PF accounts of the affected worker. The police have been directed to arrest the former India cricketer and return the warrant by 27 December.

In his order to the Station House Office of Pulakeshinagar Police Station, the senior officer stated: “Due to non-remittances of dues, this office is unable to settle the provident fund accounts of the poor workers. In view of the above, you are kindly requested to execute the enclosed warrant of arrest through the Thana in-charge under whose jurisdiction Sri Robin Uthappa resides."

As per news agency PTI, the order further states, “In this connection, it is kindly requested to arrest the employer under Rule 73 of IInd Schedule to Income Tax Act 1961 and Income Tax (CP) Rule 1962 and Section 8B of Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, and produce him before the undersigned on or before 27.12.2024 for further proceedings through your official.”

Robin Uthappa played 59 matches for India across all formats of the game. He was also a part of Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL winning squad in 2014. He has also represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.