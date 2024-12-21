Robin Uthappa, former India cricketer, faces arrest over provident fund ‘fraud’: Reports

An arrest warrant was reportedly issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged EPFO fraud case. Robin Uthappa. (PTI)

Robin Uthappa is accused of deducting ₹23 lakh from employees' salaries but failing to deposit their provident fund contributions while managing Century Lifestyle Brand Private Limited, news agency IANS reported.

The warrant was issued by PF regional commissioner Shadakshari Gopal Reddy, who has asked the jurisdictional Pulakeshinagar police in Karnataka to take necessary action, The Hindu reported. “The warrant which was executed on December 4 has been returned after Mr. Uthappa was found not to be at the Pulakeshinagar residence,” officials said.

The former Indian opening batsman and his family reportedly live in Dubai.

The warrant noted that the failure to remit the dues has prevented the office from settling the PF accounts of the affected workers. It directed the police to arrest Robin Uthappa and return the warrant by December 27.

Who is Robin Uthappa?

Robin Uthappa, who has represented India in 59 international matches, was a prominent player in the Indian Premier League. Over his cricket career, he amassed 1,183 runs in 54 ODI innings, including seven half-centuries.

IPL success: Robin Uthappa was a prominent player in the IPL, playing for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians. He was part of KKR's winning squad in 2014 and was known for his aggressive batting.

Opening batsman: Known for his aggressive style, Robin Uthappa played as an opening batsman for India and in domestic cricket. He earned praise for his quick-fire innings and ability to take on bowlers from the start.

Early career breakthrough: Uthappa's breakthrough moment came during India's tour to England in 2006, where he made an impact with a quickfire 86 in an ODI. He became an essential part of India's middle-order in ODIs for several years.

Personal life and business: Apart from cricket, Uthappa is involved in various businesses, including owning a lifestyle brand.