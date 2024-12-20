Karnataka high court grants interim bail to BJP leader CT Ravi

The Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim bail to BJP leader CT Ravi, who was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments against woman minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The court further asked Ravi to cooperate with the investigation. BJP leader CT. Ravi gets interim bail. (PTI)

On Thursday, CT Ravi was arrested by Karnataka police based on the complaint of Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The former BJP general secretary allegedly used a derogatory word several times against Hebbalkar during a heated exchange after the House was adjourned shortly after arguments over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on B R Ambedkar.

A case was registered against CT Ravi under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In a video statement, CT Ravi alleged that the Congress government was planning to assassinate him and said that he underwent custodial torture after the arrest.

In a video message, CT Ravi said, “They're not registering my complaint, they're not even filing zero FIR. If something happens to me, the Congress Govt must take responsibility. By registering a false case, they're conspiring to murder me. I have already filed a complaint.”

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah strongly condemned the incident and slammed the former general secretary of BJP for using such language “C.T. Ravi had used very filthy words for Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar. She is my Cabinet colleague, and it amounts to a criminal offence. I don’t know whether she has also complained to the Chairman,” he said.

The BJP conducted protests in Bengaluru, Chikmagalur and Belagavi against the arrest of CT Ravi and alleged that the Congress government is running a dictatorship in the state.