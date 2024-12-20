Menu Explore
Ed Sheeran to perform twice in Bengaluru on consecutive days, extra show added amid demand for tickets

ByHT News Desk
Dec 20, 2024 05:26 PM IST

Ed Sheeran, the four-time Grammy award winner will now perform on February 8 and 9 at Bengaluru's NICE Grounds.

The British music sensation Ed Sheeran is all set to perform in Bengaluru in February 2025 during his much-anticipated ‘+ - = ÷ x Tour’ in India. Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, an additional show has been scheduled. The four-time Grammy award winner will now perform on February 8 and 9 at Bengaluru's NICE Grounds. With excitement running high, the Bengaluru concerts promise to be a musical extravaganza, marking Sheeran’s first-ever live performance in the city.

Starting from January 30, Ed Sheeran will perform in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR during his India tour.
Starting from January 30, Ed Sheeran will perform in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR during his India tour.

Where to get tickets?

The booking for ED Sheeran’s += ÷ x Tour tickets is now live on BookMyShow and EdSheeran.com. Depending on the various concert boxes, the tickets are priced at 4000, 9,000, and 28,000. Most of the tickets are already sold out on the official website. This is the singer's first time performing in Bengaluru, and his fans are eagerly awaiting to witness the energy of Ed Sheeran live.

Starting from January 30, Ed Sheeran will perform in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR during his India tour. Bengaluru is the only city where the singer will perform twice on consecutive days.

He launched the +—= ÷ x Tour in Dublin in 2022, and Sheeran has performed about 134 shows worldwide as part of the same tour. This upcoming run, alongside the European leg, marks the concluding chapter of his tour.

Sheeran earlier said that he is always excited to perform in India as the crowd loves to see him singing live. He said, “Every time I come back to India, it feels more and more exciting. The metric that you would have measured success by back in 2014, I would have no idea that people liked my music here. It wasn't until coming here in 2015, that I realised for the first time that people really like my music here. Whereas now, it's clear that India is my biggest market.”

