Bus zooms on wrong side of Bengaluru road, internet demands action for ‘reckless behaviour’

A recent video depicting a bus driving against traffic on Bengaluru’s NICE Road has ignited widespread concern and condemnation among netizens. The footage, which has garnered over 240,000 views since being shared, shows the bus travelling from the Electronic City toll towards the Bannerghatta toll, attempting to enter Bannerghatta Road by navigating on the wrong side. The bus was spotted on NICE ring road, Bengaluru.(X/@captsanthoshkc)

The incident occurred between the Bannerghatta junction and the Electronic City toll on NICE Road, a vital artery in Bengaluru’s transportation network, according to one of the comments.

Many took to the comment section, demanding strict action against the driver and the bus owner. One user remarked, “This happens because there is no strict implementation of the law. People feel at best they have to bribe the police.” Another added, “That’s worthy of cancelling the Driving License.” A concerned individual wrote, “Should be penalised heavily.”

Also read: 11 killed after truck carrying chemicals hits cars in Jaipur-Ajmer highway

“They, driver & owner, should be taken to task. A bus driver has higher responsibility than car drivers owing to number of lives depending on him. License must be cancelled with immediate effect,” wrote a user.

A user tagged Deputy CM D K Shivkumar and wrote, “This is equivalent to intended mass murder! Driver's license shud be canceled, bus impounded & driver arrested! @DKShivakumar please take strict action to avoid future tragedies!

Take a look at the video:

This incident is not isolated. In a similar case, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was spotted traveling on the wrong side of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, endangering passengers and other commuters. Additionally, a school bus driver was booked for driving in the wrong direction on the same highway, highlighting a troubling pattern of traffic violations in the region.

Also read: Bus on Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway dangerously cruises in wrong direction, netizens demand action. Video