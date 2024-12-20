Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bus zooms on wrong side of Bengaluru road, internet demands action for ‘reckless behaviour’

BySimran singh
Dec 20, 2024 04:38 PM IST

A video showing a bus driving on the wrong side of Bengaluru’s NICE Road has gone viral, amassing over 240,000 views and sparking public outrage. 

A recent video depicting a bus driving against traffic on Bengaluru’s NICE Road has ignited widespread concern and condemnation among netizens. The footage, which has garnered over 240,000 views since being shared, shows the bus travelling from the Electronic City toll towards the Bannerghatta toll, attempting to enter Bannerghatta Road by navigating on the wrong side.

The bus was spotted on NICE ring road, Bengaluru.(X/@captsanthoshkc)
The bus was spotted on NICE ring road, Bengaluru.(X/@captsanthoshkc)

The incident occurred between the Bannerghatta junction and the Electronic City toll on NICE Road, a vital artery in Bengaluru’s transportation network, according to one of the comments.

Many took to the comment section, demanding strict action against the driver and the bus owner. One user remarked, “This happens because there is no strict implementation of the law. People feel at best they have to bribe the police.” Another added, “That’s worthy of cancelling the Driving License.” A concerned individual wrote, “Should be penalised heavily.”

Also read: 11 killed after truck carrying chemicals hits cars in Jaipur-Ajmer highway

“They, driver & owner, should be taken to task. A bus driver has higher responsibility than car drivers owing to number of lives depending on him. License must be cancelled with immediate effect,” wrote a user.

A user tagged Deputy CM D K Shivkumar and wrote, “This is equivalent to intended mass murder! Driver's license shud be canceled, bus impounded & driver arrested! @DKShivakumar please take strict action to avoid future tragedies!

Take a look at the video:

This incident is not isolated. In a similar case, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was spotted traveling on the wrong side of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, endangering passengers and other commuters. Additionally, a school bus driver was booked for driving in the wrong direction on the same highway, highlighting a troubling pattern of traffic violations in the region.

Also read: Bus on Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway dangerously cruises in wrong direction, netizens demand action. Video

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On