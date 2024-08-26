The Bengaluru—Mysuru expressway has become an epicentre for multiple traffic violations, making it dangerous for other commuters. A tourist bus was spotted dangerously moving in the wrong direction on a busy expressway, putting the lives of other commuters in danger. Bus on Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway dangerously cruises in wrong direction, netizens demand action. Video

In a video that went viral on social media, a private bus called VRS travels was seen travelling at a high speed in the opposite direction of the expressway. The bus, which was in the wrong direction, occupied an entire lane in the accident-prone expressway. Karnataka’s additional director general of police (traffic and safety) Alok Kumar called it atrocious and dangerous. However, the number plate of the bus was not visible in the video.

In an X post, he wrote, “It’s atrocious and so dangerous. Though vehicle number and other details are not available, Mandya Police is making serious efforts to trace the bus and take stringent action. Such violations having a serious bearing on the safety of Road users won’t be condoned.”

The X users demanded criminal action against such drivers for such irresponsible driving. A user wrote, “This is not stopping in spite of all actions tried. Is it possible to file a criminal case against these drivers pls try possibilities of confiscating these vehicles, and cancel licenses of drivers.”

Another user said that the police are not bothered by such incidents. He wrote, “Police have installed AI speed-checking instruments to collect fines from over-speeding. But they aren’t bothered about dangerous driving like this. People with such mindsets must be punished severely.”

In May, 60 cameras were installed on the Bengaluru—Mysuru Expressway to detect vehicles overspeeding and causing accidents. These cameras will spot vehicles travelling at higher speeds than the permissible limits and automatically generate traffic challans.

Out of 60, 48 are ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) installed in six spots in each direction. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) also installed video cameras in three other spots.