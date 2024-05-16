A total of 60 cameras were installed on Bengaluru—Mysuru Expressway to detect vehicles that are overspeeding and causing accidents. These cameras will spot vehicles travelling at higher speeds than the permissible limits and automatically generate traffic challans. Sixty cameras installed on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway to detect over speeding

The traffic and safety wing of Karnataka police installed 48 out of 60 cameras, which are ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), in six spots in each direction. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) also installed video cameras in three other spots.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, Alok Kumar, the additional director general of police (traffic, road safety and training) said, “These cameras will detect the time taken for a vehicle to travel between two spots on the expressway and if it is lower than the permissible limits, that means he/she travelled with high speed. The challan will be issued automatically.” The maximum speed limit on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is set as 100 kmph. The drivers will now have to maintain permissible average speed on the Expressway.

This is South India’s first Expressway, and it has been in the news for an increase in the number of accidents and multiple traffic violations. Even state-run KSRTC buses were seen travelling in the wrong direction on this road.

In July last year, the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) sent an expert committee to review and inspect the safety features on this road due to multiple accidents, ever since it was launched.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March last year, the 119-km expressway was built for Rs. 8,408 crore. Of the total length, 52 km is a greenfield with five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion. This project includes 11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, and 42 small bridges. The expressway also has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.