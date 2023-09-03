The alarming fatal accidents on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway have come down sharply, said Karnataka additional director general of police (traffic and safety) Alok Kumar on Sunday. He alsoappreciated the police teams for ensuring strict law and action on those commuters who breached the rules on the expressway. Fatal accident rate on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway reduces in August.

According to the top cop, six fatalities were recorded in the month of August whereas in July, eight people died during the road accidents. The number of deaths reducedfrom 29 in May and 28 in June, showing a steep fall in fatal accidents on this expressway that made headlines in recent times. Alok Kumar wrote, “Trying our best to minimize fatalities on Bengaluru- Mysore Highway. No of deaths - May – 29, June- 28, July- 8, August-6. Kudos to the team of our officers & men. But there is no room for complacency & recklessness. Rash & negligent driving is a certain recipe for disaster.”

In July, National highway Authorities of India (NHAI) even sent an expert committee to review and inspect the safety features on this road due to multiple accidents, ever since it was launched. According to the Karnataka government, Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway saw 100 deaths and 335 injuries due to accidents till June this year.

The NHAI also issued a ban on the non-motor vehicles, two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, starting from August 1. The decision was made after an increasing number of accidents on this newly inaugurated road. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also visited the highway and said that it was launched even before the completion of works.

