5 killed after truck carrying chemicals hits cars in Jaipur-Ajmer highway

At least 5 people were burnt alive while 36 others were injured after a massive fire that broke out following a collision of trucks near a petrol pump on Ajmer highway in Jaipur, said officials familiar with the matter. According to officials, the incident took place at around 6:30am near the Delhi Public School. (HT sourced photo)

“The incident took place after a truck lost control and hit several other vehicles in traffic including a tanker carrying chemicals that immediately had a blast and caught fire in the area. So far, at least five people were burnt alive while 36 others were injured. They were all rushed to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition. More people are expected to be recovered as a rescue operation is underway,” said the Bhankrota SHO Manish Gupta.

“The blast caused a massive fire that engulfed the entire area including a pipe factory and a petrol pump while 40 other vehicles including 20 others CNG cars and a sleeper bus were also burnt. The chemicals from the tanker were also spread across the area. At least 30 fire brigade teams are currently deployed to distinguish the fire,” said the officer.

An official from the SMS emergency ward said, “At least 2 people died on the spot while 2 others died in the burn ward of the hospital during treatment. So far, we have received 36 more people- all of whom sustained critical burn injuries with over 50% burn on average. Treatment is underway.”

Meanwhile CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and the health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar had also reached the SMS Hospital at 8:30am to monitor the situation.

“The death of the civilians due to a massive fire broke out from a tanker on the Ajmer-Jaipur highway is a disheartening incident. I have directed the SMS authorities to provide the patients with immediate medical facilities and treat them. The state and local administration is working on a emergency mode in the area to rescue the people,” Sharma said.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot had condoled the incident on his official X account.

“It’s a worrisome situation. My condolences to all the family members of the deceased in this incident”, he wrote.