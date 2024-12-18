Menu Explore
Trainee pilot injured in a road accident dies during treatment 

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 19, 2024 05:24 AM IST

The incident was reported on Monday, December 9 at 3:15 am near Lamjewadi on Baramati-Bigwan road in Pune district

A woman trainee pilot who was critically injured in a roadside accident near Bhigwan, succumbed to injuries in the hospital nine days after the incident. The deceased has been identified as Chesta Bishnoi (21) from Rajasthan, who was critically injured in the accident and was shifted to a private hospital in Pune. She succumbed to injuries on Tuesday night, officials from the Pune rural police department said. 

Two trainee pilots Aditya Kanase and Takshu Sharma 21 from Delhi had died on the day of the accident.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Two trainee pilots Aditya Kanase and Takshu Sharma 21 from Delhi had died on the day of the accident.

The incident was reported on Monday, December 9 at 3:15 am near Lamjewadi on Baramati-Bigwan road in Pune district. Two trainee pilots Aditya Kanase and Takshu Sharma 21 from Delhi had died on the day of the accident. 

However, car driver Krishna Ishu Singh 21 and Chesta Bishnoi were injured and were shifted to hospital.  

According to Bhigwan police, at the time of the accident, the four individuals—all trainee pilots—were travelling in a car from Baramati toward Bhigwan when the driver lost control near Lamjewadi. 

The vehicle skidded off the road and collided with a roadside tree and pipeline, resulting in the death of the two individuals. The injured victims were promptly transported to a private hospital in Bhigwan, where they are receiving medical attention. 

Primary investigation suggests that all four individuals were students of Red Bird Aviation Academy in Baramati. Authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident, as the families of the victims mourn the untimely loss. 

