Pawan Kalyan health update: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu visits him in hospital after successful shoulder surgery

On Sunday, the Jana Sena Party shared an update on X about Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's visit after the surgery. Sharing a photo of Pawan Kalyan from the hospital, where he is wearing a bandage and seated next to the CM. The party wrote, “Honorable Chief Minister Sri @ncbn visited Deputy Chief Minister Sri @PawanKalyan, who underwent right shoulder surgery in Mumbai. A short while ago, Sri Chandrababu Naidu reached the hospital, spoke with Sri Pawan Kalyan, and inquired about his health condition.”

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan is on the road to recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery at a Mumbai hospital on Saturday. The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister underwent a three-and-a-half-hour operation on his right shoulder after being diagnosed with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders. The Jana Sena Party said the surgery was successful and that he is recovering under the supervision of doctors. A day later, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu visited the hospital to meet Pawan Kalyan and enquire about his health.

Why Pawan Kalyan needed surgery The Jana Sena Party said in a statement on Saturday that Pawan underwent a three-and-a-half-hour surgery on his right shoulder after doctors diagnosed him with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders. Although immediate surgery was advised, he delayed the procedure to complete his official responsibilities.

Doctors operated on only one shoulder to ease post-operative recovery, with the left shoulder surgery planned in about two months. According to the party, the injury dates back to 2016 and worsened over the years due to constant public interactions, political rallies, and campaigns. The full extent of the damage was discovered during medical tests conducted ahead of his nasal surgery earlier this year.

Doctors found an additional shoulder fracture during surgery A few hours after the surgery, the Jana Sena Party confirmed that the operation was successful. The procedure was performed by a team led by renowned orthopaedic surgeon and sports medicine expert Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.

According to the party, doctors also found an avulsion fracture in his right shoulder in addition to the severe rotator cuff injury, making the surgery more complex than expected. The operation lasted three and a half hours. After the procedure, Pawan Kalyan was shifted to the recovery room and is gradually recovering from the effects of anaesthesia while remaining under close medical supervision.