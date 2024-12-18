Meghalaya: 4 dead, one injured as truck plunges into ravine

Four men were killed and one sustained grievous injuries when a truck veered off a hilly road in the Mynnar Jirang area of Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya late Tuesday night. Representational image.

The victims have been identified as Edward Nongkhlaw, Teilor Nongphlang, and Francis Warjri – all residents of Iewsohksang village, and Bankerlang Khyllait from Jirang. The sole survivor, Benedic Syiem, is undergoing treatment in Shillong.

According to initial reports, the truck plunged approximately 200 metres into a ravine when the men were returning after delivering firewood while navigating a narrow road.

Emergency services retrieved the bodies and transported them to Nongpoh civil hospital for further formalities.

Speaking to HT, Ri-Bhoi deputy commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said, “Since it’s an accident, there is no ex-gratia from the district administration. However, a police investigation is underway.”

Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun visited the grieving families on Wednesday to extend his condolences, even as authorities are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.