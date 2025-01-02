Menu Explore
Bengaluru suburban rail project to expand by 146 km: What are the key locations?

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Anagha Deshpande
Jan 02, 2025 08:55 AM IST

Bengaluru's suburban rail project will expand by 146 km under Phase 2, connecting key areas and aligning with a proposed circular rail network.

The much-awaited Bengaluru suburban rail project is set for a significant boost, with plans for a 146 km expansion under Phase 2 that will connect key locations and align with the proposed circular rail network around the city.

Phase 1 of the suburban rail project is already in progress, covering four corridors with a combined length of 148 km. (Getty Images / Representational Photo)
Phase 1 of the suburban rail project is already in progress, covering four corridors with a combined length of 148 km. (Getty Images / Representational Photo)

Proposed extensions

Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE), the implementing agency for the suburban rail system, has outlined the proposed extensions. According to Moneycontrol, the new network will span Devanahalli to Chikkaballapur (18 km), Chikkabanavara to Kunigal (50 km), Chikkabanavara to Dobbaspet (36 km), Kengeri to Hejjala (11 km), Heelalige to Anekal Road (11 km), and Rajanukunte to Oderahalli (20 km).

Phase 1 of the suburban rail project is already in progress, covering four corridors with a combined length of 148 km. These include the 41.4 km Sampige Line, which links Bengaluru City to the airport and Devanahalli; the 25 km Mallige Line between Benniganahalli and Chikkabanavara; the 35.5 km Parijaata Line connecting Kengeri to Whitefield; and a 46.25 km stretch from Heelalige to Rajanukunte.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Railways has proposed a 287 km circular rail network for Bengaluru. This new rail system is expected to connect major hubs, including Nidvanda, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Malur, Heelalige, Hejjala, and Solur, through several key routes. The detailed project report (DPR) for the circular rail network is currently under preparation.

A K-RIDE representative shared that they have sought approval from the Union Ministry of Railways to conduct a feasibility study for integrating the suburban rail expansion with the circular network.

In earlier proposals, K-RIDE had suggested expanding the suburban rail system by 452 km to connect Bengaluru with nearby cities and towns like Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hosur, and Kolar. However, this ambitious plan was declined by the South Western Railway in 2023 due to procedural constraints requiring zonal railway approval for new surveys.

