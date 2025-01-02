First train for Bengaluru yellow line metro ready for dispatch on January 6: Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has addressed public frustration over repeated delays in the commencement of the Namma Metro Yellow Line operations, citing the unavailability of trains as the primary cause. Sharing updates on the situation, Surya assured residents that significant progress has been made. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya (File photo)

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has faced criticism for failing to meet multiple deadlines for the Yellow Line's launch. Surya revealed that he has been closely coordinating with train manufacturer Titagarh Rail Systems over the past few months to expedite the production process. Several challenges, including securing visas for engineers, have been resolved, and Titagarh has now dedicated a production line for BMRCL trains.

“We now have the first train ready to be dispatched to Bengaluru on January 6,” Surya announced. According to the timeline provided by Titagarh, the second train is expected by the end of January or early February, with the third arriving in April. Subsequently, the manufacturer plans to deliver one train per month, increasing production to two trains per month by September.

Surya emphasized the need for parallel efforts by BMRCL to obtain necessary approvals from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to avoid further delays. “I have also requested Hon. Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs to visit the manufacturing plant on January 6 to flag off the trains to Bengaluru and inspect the facility,” he added. Surya will personally be present at the Kolkata plant for the occasion.

Acknowledging the public’s frustration, Surya expressed his commitment to resolving the issues. “Like all of you, I am equally frustrated with the repeated delays in the start of the Yellow Line. But for now, let me assure you that I will do everything possible to get this started as soon as possible,” he said.

As Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) gears up to begin operations of the Yellow Line, this cultural nod adds a unique aesthetic to the 19.5 km route connecting RV Road to Bommasandra. Key stations on this line include bustling hubs like BTM Layout, Silk Board Junction, and Electronic City, promising smoother connectivity for commuters.

Yellow line gets a makeover

Recently, the iconic Channapatna wooden toys, celebrated for their vibrant colors and traditional craftsmanship, have found a new stage in Bengaluru. The pillars of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line are being painted in themes inspired by these handmade wooden toys, paying homage to the city’s cultural heritage.