Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

First train for Bengaluru yellow line metro ready for dispatch on January 6: Tejasvi Surya

ByHT News Desk
Jan 02, 2025 03:42 PM IST

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has faced criticism for failing to meet multiple deadlines for the Yellow Line's launch.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has addressed public frustration over repeated delays in the commencement of the Namma Metro Yellow Line operations, citing the unavailability of trains as the primary cause. Sharing updates on the situation, Surya assured residents that significant progress has been made.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya (File photo)
Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya (File photo)

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has faced criticism for failing to meet multiple deadlines for the Yellow Line's launch. Surya revealed that he has been closely coordinating with train manufacturer Titagarh Rail Systems over the past few months to expedite the production process. Several challenges, including securing visas for engineers, have been resolved, and Titagarh has now dedicated a production line for BMRCL trains.

Check out his post here:

(Also Read: Bengaluru: Over 50 two wheelers gutted in fire at a showroom)

“We now have the first train ready to be dispatched to Bengaluru on January 6,” Surya announced. According to the timeline provided by Titagarh, the second train is expected by the end of January or early February, with the third arriving in April. Subsequently, the manufacturer plans to deliver one train per month, increasing production to two trains per month by September.

Surya emphasized the need for parallel efforts by BMRCL to obtain necessary approvals from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to avoid further delays. “I have also requested Hon. Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs to visit the manufacturing plant on January 6 to flag off the trains to Bengaluru and inspect the facility,” he added. Surya will personally be present at the Kolkata plant for the occasion.

Acknowledging the public’s frustration, Surya expressed his commitment to resolving the issues. “Like all of you, I am equally frustrated with the repeated delays in the start of the Yellow Line. But for now, let me assure you that I will do everything possible to get this started as soon as possible,” he said.

As Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) gears up to begin operations of the Yellow Line, this cultural nod adds a unique aesthetic to the 19.5 km route connecting RV Road to Bommasandra. Key stations on this line include bustling hubs like BTM Layout, Silk Board Junction, and Electronic City, promising smoother connectivity for commuters.

(Also Read: Karnataka man gets death sentence for drowning three children in well, attempting wife’s murder: Report)

Yellow line gets a makeover

Recently, the iconic Channapatna wooden toys, celebrated for their vibrant colors and traditional craftsmanship, have found a new stage in Bengaluru. The pillars of Namma Metro’s Yellow Line are being painted in themes inspired by these handmade wooden toys, paying homage to the city’s cultural heritage.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On