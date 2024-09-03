For a better understanding of the problems of commuters, the elected MPs from Bengaluru decided to travel along with metro passengers during the peak hour of Monday morning. The MPs interacted with the public and took their feedback to improve public transport infrastructure. Bengaluru MPs take peak hour metro ride to understand commuter problems, submit suggestions to BMRCL for improvement

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya inspected the majestic metro station and spoke to many passengers. He requested the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to install screen doors on all platforms for the safety of passengers. In an X post, Surya said, “At Majestic and other Stations, commuters often complain about confusing and poorly designed signages. We inspected a few such spots to highlight these issues to BMRCL. Also urged BMRCL to install platform screen doors to prevent accidents and mishaps, especially in light of recent safety concerns.”

He also suggested that BMRCL increase the fleet size to serve the increasing number of metro passengers daily. “Metro's daily ridership is rising from the current average of 8 lakh per day, and the only solution to ease congestion is to increase fleet size. Towards this, @OfficialBMRCL will induct two trains per month from June 2025,” he added.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan was also spotted interacting with passengers on the Purple Line. He suggested 11 steps to improve metro travel for commuters.

Here are the 11 steps

1. Increase train frequency during peak hours.

2. Deploy security guards to manage overcrowding.

3. Boost feeder bus frequency for better connectivity.

4. Allow metered autos for last-mile travel.

5. Add more seating on platforms.

6. Introduce monthly passes for commuters.

7. Expand smart card top-up facilities at retail outlets.

8. Permit full-sized bicycles on trains.

9. Explore retail and advertising opportunities.

10. Develop a Transit-Oriented Development policy.

11. Provide last-mile info on the BMRCL website.