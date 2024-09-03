Karnataka’s home-grown dairy brand Nandini is planning to sponsor the Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament, reported Money Control. The 11th season of the ISL tournament will take place between September and March next year, and the Nandini brand is likely to appear throughout the tournament. Karnataka's Nandini dairy to sponsor ISL football league, set to enter into Delhi market: Report(PTI)

Speaking to the publication, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Managing Director MK Jagadish said, “We are planning for central sponsorship of the upcoming ISL football tournament.” The contract reportedly includes LED boards, presentation backdrops, dugout areas, and 300 seconds of TV and OTT exposure.

Meanwhile, Nandini Dairy, led by KMF, also has plans to enter the Delhi market with dairy products like milk, curd, butter and ghee. “We will launch our milk, curd, butter and ghee in Delhi to expand our market in north India. As an experiment, we transported these dairy products to Delhi by road, which took us 56 hours. However, we managed to maintain the quality,” a senior KMF official is quoted as saying.

Nandini entered the energy-drink market in the United States with ‘Nandini Splash,’ a whey-based energy drink. “We wanted to make Nandini a focus point in the World Cup. Whey-based energy drinks were made available in the US market during the tournament, and it is going to be a global brand,” Jagadish further said.

Nandini sponsored the cricket teams of Scotland and Ireland during the cricket world cup. This was the first time for a home-grown brand, which was in the news during the assembly elections, to sponsor international cricket teams.

The erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka faced a backlash before the assembly elections after Amul announced curd sales in Bengaluru. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai later clarified that Amul will never replace Nandini in Karnataka but both brands will co-exist