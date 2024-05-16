Scotland cricket team unveils jersey featuring Karnataka's Nandini dairy for T20 World Cup

The management of the Scotland cricket team unveiled its jersey with a logo of Karnataka’s home-grown Nandini dairy for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) that runs the Nandini brand is the official sponsor of the Scotland team, and this is the first time the milk brand has gone international. Scotland cricket unveils jersey featuring Karnataka's Nandini dairy for T20 WC

The brand name and logo that was written in Kannada was seen on the sleeves of players’ T shirts that were launched on Wednesday. In an X post, Cricket Scotland wrote, “Cricket Scotland and Karnataka Milk Federation are pleased to announce Nandini as the official sponsor of the Scotland men’s team at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.”

Nandini is also an official sponsor of the Ireland cricket team, which will play in the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for the West Indies and the United States of America.

Speaking to news agency PTI earlier, KMF managing director MK Jagadish said, “We are going to sponsor both the Ireland and Scotland cricket teams in the T20 World Cup. Our brand will be displayed during the matches.”

Nandini is also stepping up into the energy-drink market in the United States with ‘Nandini Splash,’ a whey-based energy drink. “We want to make Nandini a focus point in the World Cup. Whey-based energy drinks will be available in the US market during the tournament, and it is going to be a global brand,” Jagadish further said. The T20 cricket world cup will begin from June 4, soon after wrapping up the ongoing IPL.