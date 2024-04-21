Karnataka's Nandini dairy to sponsor Ireland and Scotland teams in upcoming T20 World Cup

The state-owned dairy brand in Karnataka, Nandini, is all set to present itself on a global stage during the cricket T20 World Cup scheduled in June this year. Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF)’s Nandini will sponsor Scotland and Ireland cricket teams during the upcoming cricket tournament. This is the first time for a home-grown brand, which was in the news during the assembly elections, to sponsor international cricket teams. Karnataka's Nandini dairy to sponsor Ireland and Scotland in T20 World Cup(PTI)

Speaking to news agency PTI, KMF managing director MK Jagadish, said, “We are going to sponsor both Ireland and Scotland cricket teams in the T20 world cup. Our brand is going to be displayed during the matches.”

Nandini is also reportedly going to enter the energy drink market in the United States with ‘Nandini Splash,’ a whey-based energy drink. “We want to make Nandini a focus point in the World Cup. Whey-based energy drinks will be available in the US market during the tournament, and it is going to be a global brand,” MK Jagadish told India Today.

The T20 cricket world cup will begin from June 4, soon after wrapping up the ongoing IPL. The United States of America (USA) and the West Indies will jointly host the World Cup.

The erstwhile BJP government in Karnataka faced a backlash before the assembly elections after Amul announced curd sales in Bengaluru. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai later clarified that Amul will never replace Nandini in Karnataka but both brands will co-exist. He also then explained that the home grown Nandini brand doesn’t face any threat from anyone.