Supermarket chains in Bengaluru ban face masks amid increase in theft cases: Report

In Bengaluru, the once-ubiquitous practice of wearing masks in public spaces has taken an unexpected turn as many local supermarkets now prohibit customers from doing so. This policy shift comes in response to a surge in thefts linked to individuals concealing their identities behind masks, The Indian Express reported. Recent incidents have led to significant losses, prompting stores to adjust their policies for better security.(PTI)

A staff member from a supermarket chain in Kengeri revealed that their stores have faced substantial losses due to thefts carried out by individuals wearing masks. Over the past month, two supermarkets in the area have reported stolen goods valued at approximately ₹3 lakh, the report stated. At one of these locations, the loss amounted to ₹1.2 lakh. The supermarket's management decided to ban masks after discovering through CCTV footage that the culprits were using them to conceal their identities.

According to an employee at one of the affected supermarkets, thieves often conceal stolen items in personal bags or under their clothing. They typically pay for a few inexpensive items at the checkout, avoiding suspicion while their stolen goods remain hidden. While some stores have a policy against allowing bags inside, smaller outlets lack such security measures, the publication added.

The employee explained that reporting these thefts to the police is often futile. The stolen amounts are usually between ₹1,000 and ₹2,000, and the police might not take us seriously, he explained, noting that thieves frequently operate in groups and seldom return to the same location.

A senior police officer also spoke to the publication and acknowledged the challenge posed by masked criminals. Although thefts are not frequently reported, crimes like robberies and chain snatchings involving masks are increasingly difficult to investigate. Unlike helmets, which thieves would remove during their escape, masks offer continuous concealment, complicating efforts to identify and apprehend suspects.