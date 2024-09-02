 Bengaluru to get 89 new IT tech parks in Yeshwantpur, Whitefield, Bellandur, Koramangala, other areas: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
Bengaluru to get 89 new IT tech parks in Yeshwantpur, Whitefield, Bellandur, Koramangala, other areas: Report

ByYamini C S
Sep 02, 2024 06:00 PM IST

Bengaluru gears up for a tech explosion with 89 new IT parks sprouting across the city, boosting its status as a tech titan.

Bengaluru, the city also known as silicon city or IT-BT city is poised for a significant expansion in its IT infrastructure with the introduction of 89 new IT Tech Parks across 54 sectors over the next few years.

Bengaluru is set to enhance its tech industry with the addition of 89 new IT parks over the next few years. (Representational photo)(Pexels)
Bengaluru is set to enhance its tech industry with the addition of 89 new IT parks over the next few years. (Representational photo)(Pexels)

These cutting-edge facilities will be strategically located in prominent zones such as the North Zone, Mahadevapura, and Bommanahalli, with anticipated completion within the next two to three years, the News 18 reported. Bengaluru, already a leading software exporter and a key semiconductor centre, will further solidify its position as a tech hub with this development.

ALSO READ | Three integrated townships coming up in Bengaluru's outskirts, says DK Shivakumar: Report

Key areas slated for growth include Yeshwantpur and Whitefield, where over 10 IT firms are expected to establish operations. Additionally, the Bellandur area will see five new IT companies, Tumkur Road will host two, Koramangala one, and Kundalahalli three, the report noted. The influx of these companies is also expected to boost employment opportunities throughout the city.

ALSO READ | ‘All Bengaluru potholes will be filled within 15 days,’ says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

This comes in the backdrop of another decision wherein the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) is moving forward with a long-deferred plan to create three self-sufficient townships on the outskirts of the city. This initiative, which had been dormant for two decades, will now see development in Bidadi, Solur near Magadi, and Nandagudi in Hoskote.

ALSO READ | Wedding bells or fraud smells? Know all about Bengaluru's latest door-to-door scam

The BMRDA has initiated preliminary work by contacting the Namma Metro to explore the possibility of extending metro services to these areas. According to the Metropolitan Commissioner of the BMRDA, these locations were selected due to their strategic connections to the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR).

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
