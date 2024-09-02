Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has set a 15-day deadline for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill all the potholes in the city. He said he would tour the city after 15 days and asked officials to fix the damaged roads. ‘All Bengaluru potholes will be filled within 15 days,’ says Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar(PTI)

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said, “I asked the BBMP commissioner to fill all the potholes in Bengaluru in the next 15 days. The civic body found 2,795 potholes across the city and they will be filled with the cost of ₹660 crore. Compared to previous years, people are now less affected due to rains.”

Shivakumar also asked residents to report potholes through the Raste Gundi Gamana app so that BBMP would attend and fill them. “There is a dedicated mobile app for reporting about potholes, and I request people to use it. Within 15 days, I will tour the city and personally monitor the pothole situation on the ground,” Shivakumar added.

This came after Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road Companies Association urged the Karnataka government to fix the condition of roads, especially on the IT corridor. In a letter to the government, ORRCA earlier wrote, “The Outer Ring Road requires urgent attention! We urge all relevant authorities to prioritise infrastructure maintenance and upgradation works, including road repairs, pothole filling, waterlogging solutions, footpath and service road upkeep, flyover micro-surfacing, and stormwater drain clearance.”

Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road, home to thousands of IT companies, has been facing issues like waterlogging, flooding, and traffic gridlocks for the last few years. Though many organisations have requested action, the problems remain unchanged, especially during monsoon season, when the roads turn into death traps with a series of potholes. The recent rains across the city made it worse for the daily commuters who travel for work in ORR’s IT parks.