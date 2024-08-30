Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road Companies Association cries for help from civic bodies, urges to fix roads in tech corridor
A mild rain in Bengaluru causes massive inconvenience on a daily basis, and ORRCA has put out a list of issues in areas that need the government's attention.
In a fresh request to the Karnataka government, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) in Bengaluru urged immediate attention to the roads of the 17 km outer ring road stretch where multiple IT parks are located. A mild rain is causing massive inconvenience to commuters on a daily basis, and ORRCA has put out a list of issues in many areas that need the government's attention.
In a statement, ORRCA said, “The Outer Ring Road requires urgent attention! We urge all relevant authorities to prioritise infrastructure maintenance and upgradation works, including road repairs, pothole filling, waterlogging solutions, footpath and service road upkeep, flyover micro-surfacing, and stormwater drain clearance.”
ORRCA has listed areas where waterlogging is observed frequently and areas with multiple potholes. It also called for action by various civic bodies and requested them to fix the menace. “Action needed from respective authorities (BBMP, BWSSB, BMRCL) with the dedicated and accountable team assigned to address the pain points immediately on the outer ring road,” ORRCA added.
Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar earlier said that 157 km of roads in Bengaluru will be white-topped, making the tech capital a pothole-free city. He also said that the white-topping will protect the road from damage for the next 25 years.
Speaking to reporters earlier, DK Shivakumar said, “Bengaluru roads are usually prone to potholes due to regular rains. The white-topping will be done across the city with ₹1800 crore rupees. This initiative will protect roads for the next 25 years from any damage. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is asked to identify such roads in the city and protect them,”
The Outer Ring Road has been facing issues like waterlogging, flooding, and traffic gridlocks for the last few years. Though many organizations have requested action, the issues remain unfixed. Especially during monsoon season, the roads turn into death traps with a series of potholes.
