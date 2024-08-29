Three integrated townships coming up in Bengaluru's outskirts, says DK Shivakumar: Report

The Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) is moving forward with a long-deferred plan to create three self-sufficient townships on the outskirts of Bengaluru. This initiative, which had been dormant for two decades, will now see development in Bidadi, Solur near Magadi, and Nandagudi in Hoskote, the Deccan Herald reported. The project will include feasibility studies for metro connectivity and water infrastructure, with land acquisition and financial planning underway.(PTI)

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, is spearheading the project. Bidadi will be the first site to be developed on a trial basis, the report noted. The BMRDA has initiated preliminary work by contacting the Namma Metro to explore the possibility of extending metro services to these areas. Additionally, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has also been approached to establish necessary water infrastructure, it added.

The BMRDA is also seeking state approval for land acquisition and is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR). A social impact assessment will be conducted by the Bengaluru Urban district administration, the publication said. According to the Metropolitan Commissioner of the BMRDA, these locations were selected due to their strategic connections to the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR).

Bidadi’s advantageous position near four highways and its potential for mixed-use development including commercial and residential spaces has made it the priority, the report further added.

Nandagudi was chosen for its location along the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, which is under construction, while Solur’s proximity to Nelamangala and Bengaluru also made it a viable option. This development revives a proposal from 2006 that was stalled with a change in government.

With the recent formation of the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) under the Siddaramaiah-led government, there are plans to support land acquisition and engineering efforts. The GBDA, similar to the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), will handle these tasks. The BMRDA is also negotiating with financial institutions to secure funding for the project, the report said.