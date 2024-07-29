To tackle the pothole menace in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched an app called ‘Raste Gundi Gamana (Fix potholes),’ which can help residents to report about potholes to the civic body. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar claimed that 96 per cent of potholes in Bengaluru have been fixed. Bengaluru gets ‘Raste Gundi Gamana’ app to report potholes in the city. More Details(HT File Photo)

The GPS-enabled app will allow its users to upload the pictures of potholes in their area. The BBMP and Bengaluru police will collectively use the app and the status of a reported pothole will be updated subsequently. The app is expected to bring accountability and transparency to the civic body which often lands in soup for the bad maintenance of Bengaluru roads, especially during monsoons. The app is available in both Kannada and English.

Also Read - Pothole menace at Bengaluru's Ecospace flyover on Outer Ring Road. VIDEO

DK Shivakumar earlier claimed that white-topping will be done at a total 157 km of roads in Bengaluru and it will make the tech capital, a pothole free city. He also said that the white-topping will protect the road for the next 25 years from the damage.

Also Read - Mutton or dog meat? Food safety department in Bengaluru sends samples for lab testing amid allegations

“Bengaluru roads are usually prone to potholes due to regular rains. The white-topping will be done across the city with ₹1800 crore rupees. This initiative will protect roads for the next 25 years from any kind of damage. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is asked to identify such roads in the city and protect them,” he said last week.

BBMP also announced that it will deploy 15 vehicles with Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras to detect potholes on city roads. Along with potholes, these cameras will also capture damaged streetlights, footpaths, and other things that cause a street-medic menace.